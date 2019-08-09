Samsung still working on the Galaxy Home smart speaker

The story of the Samsung Galaxy Home is slowly turning from a drama to a comedy. Introduced exactly one year ago, at the Galaxy Note9 Unpacked event, it was promised to arrive at several points during this past year, the last of which was for Q3 2019, leading us to believe it might finally launch at the Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event, which, of course, it didn’t.

We’re continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon — Samsung

A Samsung spokesperson said that the company is still working on the speaker, but it shouldn’t take a company like Samsung an entire year to put the finishing touches on a speaker. Of course, other companies, like Apple and its AirPower, have all gone through a stage when they announced a product that never made it to the shelves, and we hope this is not the fate of the Galaxy Home, with its special AKG speakers.