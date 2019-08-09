Accessories

Samsung still working on the Galaxy Home smart speaker

Contents
samsung galaxy home

The story of the Samsung Galaxy Home is slowly turning from a drama to a comedy. Introduced exactly one year ago, at the Galaxy Note9 Unpacked event, it was promised to arrive at several points during this past year, the last of which was for Q3 2019, leading us to believe it might finally launch at the Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event, which, of course, it didn’t.

We’re continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon — Samsung

A Samsung spokesperson said that the company is still working on the speaker, but it shouldn’t take a company like Samsung an entire year to put the finishing touches on a speaker. Of course, other companies, like Apple and its AirPower, have all gone through a stage when they announced a product that never made it to the shelves, and we hope this is not the fate of the Galaxy Home, with its special AKG speakers.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
The Verge
Posted In
Accessories, Android
Tags
Android, Bixby, Galaxy Home, News, Samsung
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.