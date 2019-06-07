Samsung still stuttering about the Galaxy Fold, says it should come soon

There’s no doubt about it, the Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Fold are the most important foldable devices to ever be announced, because on one hand, they’re the first ones, and on the other hand, they come from the top two smartphone manufacturers in the world. While Huawei recently showed off the 5G capabilities of its Mate X, the future of the Galaxy Fold is still unclear, as the company is working hard to eliminated glitches which lead to devices breaking.

However, according to a recent report, CEO DJ Koh believes that the company will soon hold another press conference regarding the phone and Samsung’s progress, followed by a possible July launch in Korea, and, hopefully in the United States.

While the machine translation of the original source leaves a lot to be desired, the takeaway is that there is a real chance we can finally see a Galaxy Fold on the market next month. The phone was supposed to go live on May 26, but the launch was cancelled or postponed worldwide, as Samsung is trying to address some design flaws which lead to devices breaking. An upcoming media event would announce further details in the coming weeks.