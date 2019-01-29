Android

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung may give us up to 25x Zoom with the Galaxy Note 10 thanks to their recent purchase. The new iPad and iPad Mini reportedly won’t bring Face ID and stick to their traditional setup. HMD reportedly sent out some teasers for multiple devices on the dates of MWC. The Samsung M lineup is now available with some good specs for incredible price tags. We end today’s show with B&H’s 1 Day Sale on iPads.

Samsung reportedly acquires Corephotonics, maker of 10x zoom phone camera
No Face ID on cheaper iPad models, code reveals
HMD teases Nokia 9 PureView and punch-hole phone for MWC
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 go official with Infinity V display
Only today: save $480 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017, 512GB, 4G

