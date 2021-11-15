Samsung starts rolling out One UI 4 based on Android 12

Samsung today started rolling out its One UI 4 based on Android 12, and the Galaxy S21 series is the first one to get it.

Samsung, shortly after its One UI 4 rollout roadmap leaked, started pushing One UI 4 based on Android 12 to its Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.

One UI 4 comes with a lot of features. Firstly, it is based on the latest Android 12 version, so features like Privacy Dashboard, new color pallets, themeing system, Material You-based UI, and more are available with it. With One UI 4, Samsung is also rolling out “reimagined” widgets, which the company claims will allow the users for deeper customization. Along with the Android 12-based features, One UI 4 also comes with new animated emoji features, GIFs, and stickers in Samsung's Keyboard app.

Other than the S21 series, Samsung says that the One UI 4 update should be available on Note, Galaxy A, foldables, and tablets "soon." Devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are eligible for the One UI 4 beta program as well. So if you want to try out One UI 4 on your foldable right away, head over to this simple step-by-step guide. But before you install Android 12 on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, please keep in mind that the beta program is intended for developers to test their apps and we don't recommend you to install it on your primary device, as some essential features may not work.

As for the S21 series, the stable update is available starting today. Head over to the Settings > Software update on your device, and you should see a Download and install or Download now button. If you don't see the One UI 4 stable update on your S21 device just yet, keep refreshing. The update should be available on your smartphone shortly.