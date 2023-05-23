Samsung Standing Cover with Pen (Z Fold 4) Slim Protection The Samsung Standing Cover comes with a dedicated S Pen slot, which makes it easy and convenient to carry around your beloved stylus. The case is available in three colors: Graygreen, Black, and Sand – colors that match the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cover also comes with an optional kickstand that lets you hold your screen up to a comfortable 55-degree angle. Pros Interchangeable S Pen/Kickstand slot Supports wireless charging Slim and provides great overall protection Great build quality Cons It doesn't protect the hinge It's fairly expensive for what it is $46 USD at Amazon

Cases come in all shapes and colors, and many people tend to prefer them from the original device manufacturers, as they’re often made of better materials and have better compatibility with other first-party accessories. While that’s still partly true today, third-party cases have come a long way, and they offer excellent support for popular accessories, such as chargers.

Third-party cases are better than ever – sometimes, they offer even more features and are made of more premium materials than many first-party cases making them a better option. That’s not all; first-party cases are often overpriced due to the branding, whereas third-party cases that offer superior quality can cost half of that. In this post, I compared my Samsung Standing Cover against the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro to see how important it is to buy a first-party case.

Build quality & Fit

The build quality for both products is excellent. The Samsung case is made with UL-certified recycled materials and feels great in hand. It’s not slippery, and the fit is perfect without any gaps. It protects the entire device from scratches, scuffs, and some fall damage, but it leaves the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 completely unprotected. The benefit of this is that the case feels slimmer and doesn’t add much bulk.

The SUPCASE UBP case is made of multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials that provide up to 20-foot drop protection, and needless to say, it’s excellent against general wear and tear. Like the Samsung case, it has raised edges that protect the display and the rear camera from scratches, but it’s clear the bezels offer slightly more protection for the camera on the back.

Both cases offer great build quality and comfort, but the SUPCASE has an advantage here, since it offers a built-in screen protector by default, which would require an additional purchase for the Samsung case.

Features & Extras

The one thing I love about the Samsung Standing Cover is that it’s slim and has a detachable S Pen holder that can easily slide in or out, depending on whether you want to use the pen or the included kickstand. It’s a neat feature, and Samsung has done an excellent job securing the interchangeable panel. It requires a bit of force to remove it, which ensures that it won’t ever fall out on its own, and it’ll always stay secured and fitted inside the case.

The SUPCASE UBP also has a kickstand on the back, allowing for hands-free viewing. It has a built-in screen protector, and additionally, it has an even better way of storing the pen, which also doubles as a protective mechanism to protect the hinge. Flicking the hinge on the UBP case reveals the storage compartment with the S Pen holder, where you can securely fit the stylus, providing a more comfortable and bulk-free experience.

The downside of this design is that it makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 considerably wider, which wouldn’t be a massive issue, if I didn’t rely on my phone for navigating while in the car. It’s an excellent addition to the case, but I wish it was removable.

When it comes to features and the extras, it’s clear that SUPCASE offers even more in a hassle-free way – you’re not required to swap anything as everything is built-in. With that out of the way, I felt it was important to mention that both cases offer excellent protection against general wear and tear, and the SUPCASE UBP is more rugged, meaning it’ll withstand even more abuse. Both cases support wireless charging and contactless payments, and they’re excellent for everyday use.

Which one should you choose?

It’s a tricky question, since both cases offer excellent overall protection, but there are some reasons one might be better than the other. For starters, if you prefer slimmer cases that offer great general protection and can interchange the kickstand with an S Pen holder, the Samsung Standing Cover might be a better option for you.

On the other hand, if you’re after more rugged and additional protection without sacrificing the build quality, fit, and extra features, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro will do an outstanding job. It offers everything that's offered by Samsung's Standing Case, and even more.

The case has an S Pen holder, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and a rugged design that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and your pocket. It might be a tad bit wider than the Samsung case, but it offers even greater protection if you accidentally drop the phone – and you don’t want to do that with a foldable that costs an eye-watering $1,800.