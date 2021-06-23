The best part of Prime Day is that you will most definitely find savings on anything you can think of. Right now, you’re still able to find some amazing deals. For example, we have found the Samsung HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound that’s currently getting a 34 percent discount, which leaves this amazing sound system available for just $264. You will find the first discount as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, but you will have to check the on-page coupon to get the extra 6 percent savings.

However, there are better and more expensive options, like the Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar – Dolby Atmos/DTS is currently getting a 22 percent discount, which translates to $152 savings. This means you can grab one for $548. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio for just $148 with $52 savings.

Moving on to other brands, we have the VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar for TV that’s getting a massive 32 percent discount that means you get to save $320 off its regular $1,000 price tag. In other words, you can grab one for $680. The Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar is a more affordable option that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can get yours for $149, and if you want a massive Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker, you can grab one for $99 with $50.95 savings. The BESTISAN Soundbar with Subwoofer is getting a 20 percent discount, so that you can grab one for just $96.

Now, you can also take these soundbars outside and use them with a projector screen and a projector to share a great time with your family or friends. For example, you can get the PVO Projector Screen 150-inch portable projection screen for $199 after a $50 discount, or get the KSAN Outdoor Projector Screen for $205 for Prime Members, which means $95 savings, or pay $260 with $40 for regular customers.

And a projector screen will work great with your new LG HU70LA 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector that’s now selling for $1,330 after a massive $470 discount. But if you want a more affordable option, you can check out the PVO Portable Projector that’s up for grabs at $70 for regular customers or pay $55.60 if you’re a Prime Member. Just don’t expect to get 4K quality from this projector.