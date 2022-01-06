Samsung sold more than 10 million Galaxy S20 FE devices last year

Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just a few days ago. It took Samsung more than a year to come up with a successor, and there may be a reason why it took so long. While chip shortages and the global pandemic were most certainly the main reason behind the delay, Samsung officially confirmed that it sold over 10 million Galaxy S20 FE units since it was introduced in late 2020.

Samsung confirmed the impressive Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) sales count to 9to5Google, who also received an official statement from the company stating that the S20 FE was the company’s one of the best-selling Galaxy smartphone over the past year.

“Since its launch in Q4 2020, Galaxy S20 FE sold 10 million units in just over a year, making it one of Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy smartphones over the past year.”

The Galaxy S20 FE was very popular among US carriers, and there was always an appealing offer that made the smartphone attractive; and the fact that there was no successor made it an even better option for many. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy S21 Series was quite popular, and Samsung sold more than 13.5 million units.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6/8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage. It has a large 6.4-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, and there’s also a hole-punch cutout that houses the 32MP selfie sensor. On the back, there are three cameras, including a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto that provides up to 30X Space Zoom.