5G was one of the buzzwords in 2019, and the technology is expected to get a boost in 2020. Even though it was fairly new, limited to certain regions, and expensive, early adopters jumped at the opportunity to try 5G out.

Samsung announced that it managed to sell more than 6.7 million 5G smartphones last year.

For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible. TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics

Samsung has five 5G smartphones that are available globally, with the company accounting for 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research.

These phone are the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

Source: Samsung