It seems like the current global pandemic situation is negatively impacting sales of high priced phones.

According to a new report from South Korea, Samsung held a private informal conference call for some securities analysts. In the call, it came clean about the fact that the Galaxy S20 series is only selling around 60% as much as the S10 family did one year ago.

The company mentioned the pandemic as an underlying reason for the new models’ disappointing sales numbers. Further, Samsung considers things getting worse in the near future, depending on how the pandemic evolves.

Source: SEDaily