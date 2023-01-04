The new Samsung SmartThings Station is a 2-in-1, offering smart home controls in a compact hub, and a 15W wireless charger that fits in any room.

Samsung unveiled new monitors, TVs, and the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone at CES 2023. Tech companies are announcing new products left and right, and it appears that Samsung has a lot to share this year. The company just announced its latest smart home accessory, the new SmartThings Station.

The new SmartThings Station is a unique product. It not only offers compatibility with a range of smart home products, including Matter devices, but it also offers wireless charging to be the ultimate two-in-one smart home product that can fit in any room in your house. Samsung also claims that it can help reduce energy waste by switching off appliances easily.

Samsung says that setting up the device is as easy as plugging it in and following the prompts and the pop-up windows on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The setup will guide users through the process, but it fails to mention whether non-Galaxy devices are supported, but there’s a QR code that could be scanned for setting it up, so it’s not out of the question.

What is Samsung SmartThings Stations?

It’s a smart hub that connects multiple devices, including thermostats, smart lights (such as light bulbs), power outlets, and other smart devices, including TVs and more. The device lets users automate pre-set routines via the SmartThings mobile apps for easy access and control.

The device enables users to add and activate routines with a press of a Smart Button on the SmartThings Station. For example: “when it’s time for bed, a quick tap could trigger a routine for sleep – which could turn off the lights, close the blinds and lower the temperature. Or, if a movie night is on the cards, a movie routine could turn on the TV and dim the lights. When leaving home, the SmartThings Station can turn off power outlets and unused appliances to save energy, and activate a security system. Users might also want a gaming routine, which could activate specific TV and lighting settings and turn on ‘Do not Disturb’ mode.”

Users can trigger up to three different routines by pressing the Smart Button, by short, long, and double pressing it. The routines can also be activated via the SmartThings app, either at home or remotely.

Furthermore, the SmartThings Station also integrates the SmartThings Find service, which allows users to track misplaced devices. Double pressing the Smart Button can ring a user’s phone. This also works with compatible smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, such as the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ trackers. SmartThings Station will also scan the network for these connected devices, and notify the users of the location of these devices.

SmartThings Station isn’t just a smart home hub, but it also doubles as a wireless charger. It can charge compatible smartphones and other devices up to 15W. This unique selling point makes it an ideal accessory for those wanting to control their smart home devices and charge their smartphones.

The new Samsung SmartThings Station will be available in the US and Korea in black and white colors from early February 2023. Samsung didn’t mention the price, but we’ll likely find out when the device goes on sale next month.