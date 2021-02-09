Samsung SmartThings Labs

Samsung is constantly updating its SmartThings app. It recently introduced ‘SmartThings Find’, which can help you locate your Galaxy devices including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Now, the company is rolling out ‘SmartThings Labs’ as an added service within the current SmartThings app. 

“In SmartThings’ ongoing mission to make technology advancements to enhance the user experience, SmartThings Labs offers advanced access to upcoming features for consumers to test ahead of release.  With the ability to provide real-time feedback directly to engineers, SmartThings Labs empowers users to assist in SmartThings’ spur of innovation in IoT technology,” said Samsung in a press release.

Kicking off the debut of SmartThings Labs, users will be able to test services within SmartThings, including:

  • Universal Remote Control –  Control multiple devices on a single screen, selecting the specific devices a user wants to display
  • Virtual Switch – Create virtual switches that can be used in scenes and automation without buying physical devices
  • TV Quick Control – Add TV Control widget on the notification panel and lock screen on your phone
  • Device as a Bluetooth Keyboard – Users can key input into their television, and accompanying apps, through the Bluetooth keyboard

SmartThings Labs will rollout additional features in the coming months, including the ability to use old Galaxy devices as monitors and cameras as part of Samsung’s upcycling program.

“We are committed to enhancing our user experience and SmartThings Labs allows users to be actively engaged in our testing process, providing valuable feedback for our engineers,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “The goal is to allow SmartThings users to enjoy useful and practical features, which may join the commercial SmartThings app one day.”

As of now, only SmartThings Android app users in the US and South Korea have access to SmartThings Labs.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Apple Facebook
Pocketnow Daily: Facebook is SUING Apple Over Privacy Changes?! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Apple vs Facebook issue, Apple’s sales the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and more.
apple pocketnow
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s NEW AirPods Pro & More: Sooner Than Expected? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro, OnePlus 9 leaks, iOS 14 issues, and more.
dji mavic air 2
For rogue drones that fly away, DJI now offers a flyaway replacement coverage
For the DJI Mini 2, the flyaway coverage will set you back by $225, while the pricier Mavic Air 2 will cost $399 to get a replacement unit.