Samsung has announced a new app called ‘SmartThings Find’, which can help you locate your Galaxy devices including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. The SmartThings Find is an opt-in part of the SmartThings app. Its update will be rolling out globally. It will run on devices with Android 8 or later.

The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to find the Galaxy devices. The best part is that it can be used even if your Galaxy device is offline, as long as it has enough battery to send Bluetooth and UWB signals. It can find even an individual earbud.

The latest development comes from Samsung. To start using the service, you’ll have to register in the SmartThings App. The app can be used to find Galaxy smartphones, earbuds, tablets as well as smartwatches. Samsung explains that the device produces a Bluetooth Low Energy signal. This signal can be received by other devices once it has been offline for 30 minutes.

If you report your device as lost using the SmartThings Find app, your Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location. It will in turn notify you.

“Utilizing the latest in BLE and UWB technology, SmartThings Find will make your life less stressful when it comes to searching for misplaced Galaxy devices,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “With the added advantage of using AR6 in conjunction with maps and sounds to guide you back to your devices, SmartThings Find is a simple and visual solution that will help you easily locate your favourite devices.