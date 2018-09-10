This is the new Samsung smartphone strategy

The Samsung smartphone strategy we have been seeing and knowing for the past years is going to dramatically chance. The Korean phone maker was constantly pushing the envelope with the spring Galaxy S flagship. The autumn Note line-up took things further, while in-between decides followed the trend set by these high-end devices. The new Samsung smartphone strategy is, however, going to be different.

According to a CNBC report, the chaebol is about to focus more on mid-ranger phones. Company CEO DJ Koh revealed that the Galaxy A series of smartphones is going to be the main beneficiary of this new approach, as the global market is slowing down.

The dramatic change brought by the new Samsung smartphone strategy will see cutting-edge features introduced first in mid-rangers, instead of flagships. This will happen as soon as later this year, in order to appeal more to millennials. “In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end. But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end“, the CEO said.

In addition to the global slowdown of the market, Samsung has its own problems it needs to deal with. Its mobile division sales are 20 percent down year-on-year in Q2, and the company blames lower-than-expected Galax S9 sales for it. Competition from other manufacturers like Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are contributing to the difficulties.

“So we are very much focusing on millennials who cannot afford the flagship. But how can I deliver meaningful innovation to our millennials? That’s the reason I’m trying to differentiate the mid-section“, Koh added