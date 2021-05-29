We keep on getting some crazy deals during Memorial Day weekend. Right now, we find the Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV getting a $70 discount, which means you can grab yours for $680. The Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series LED 4K Smart TV is also on sale, and you can get yours for $650 after a $100 discount.

However, the best savings come with the Samsung 75-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV, which is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can take one home for $1,000. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, we have also found the LG Class UN7070 70-inch LED 4K Smart webOS TV selling for $580 after receiving a $50 discount.

    Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K

    Samsung 75-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K

    LG 70-inch Class UN7070 Series LED 4K

Now, moving to the audio department, we find the new Apple AirPods Max getting a $29 discount on every color option, except Space Gray. This means you can get a pair for $520 in Silver, Sky Blue, Pink, or Green. And if you still want the Space Gray model, get ready to pay $10 more, as they’re just getting a $19 price cut.

Suppose you’re looking for in-ear options. We have found the Google Pixel Buds 2 selling for just $129, which translates to $51 savings on their Almost Black color option. You can also grab a pair of Jabra Elite 75t or the Jabra Elite Active 75t, which are currently going for $130 and $150 after a $20 and a $30 discount, respectively.

    Apple AirPods Max

    Google Pixel Buds 2

    Jabra Elite 75t

 

You can also get a new Philips Audio 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Performance Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer to go with your new Samsung smart TV. It is currently getting a $15 discount, meaning you can grab one for $300. Finally, you can also get a new Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for those who want to take their favorite tunes on the go. It is getting a $20 discount, so you can get yours for $130.

    Philips Audio Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer

    Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

