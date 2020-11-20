Samsung Smart TVs are getting support for the Google Assistant. As of now, they come with Amazon Alexa and Bixby, and soon Google’s voice assistant will be fully integrated into Samsung Smart TVs, which will require no additional downloads, hardware, or installation. The suite of leading voice assistants is now available on all 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, and The Terrace.

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services,” said Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant.

Samsung Smart TV users will now be able to access entertainment, real-time answers on-screen and seamlessly control their smart home devices with a voice assistant of their choosing. These voice commands will allow users to easily browse channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps, and much more. The users can ask Alexa, Bixby, or Google Assistant to provide the weather forecast, find out the latest game scores or play their favorite tunes.

With Google Assistant, viewers will also have access to Google services including Google Search, Photos, Maps, Calendar and more. Moreover, users can add another hub to any room in the house with Samsung Smart TVs, which can now control the lights, set the thermostat, set an alarm or perform any other tasks under the command of a household’s existing voice assistant.

Google Assistant is now available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and will be rolling out to 12 countries by the end of this year.