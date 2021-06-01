You can save big bucks on several Smart TVs and monitors if you head over to Amazon or Best Buy right now. First, we find the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K smart TV with Alexa support selling for $498 after receiving a $102 discount. And if you want a larger screen, you can get the 65-inch model for $648 with $152 savings. Now, you can get a 70-inch Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $680, which comes with a $70 discount. And if you want to go overkill, you can get a new Sony 75-inch Class X950H Series LED 4K smart TV for $2,000 after a massive $600 discount.

    Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K smart TV

    Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

    Sony 75-inch Class X950H Series LED 4K smart TV

 

Now, there are several monitors for you to choose from. It all depends on what you are looking for. First, the MSI Creator PS321URV 32-inch monitor is currently getting a $200 discount, which means you can grab yours for $700. This UHD monitor comes with 60Hz refresh rates and more amazing features. The next best option comes from HP, as the HP U28 4K HDR Monitor is now selling for $380 after a $70 discount. This 28-inch display comes with an IPS panel, HDR support, and a USB-C port for fast connection.

LG is also a great option when looking for monitors, and one of its best options is the LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch Full HD that’s currently getting a $103 discount, which leaves it available for $297. The LG 24ML600M-B 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $127 after a $32.98 discount; and if you’re still looking for other options, you can grab the Acer KA272U biipx 27-inch WQHD monitor for $200 after a $50 discount.

    MSI Creator PS321URV 32-inch monitor

    HP U28 4K HDR Monitor

    LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch Full HD

Finally, you can get a new Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for $50 after a $10 discount. This headset is compatible with your PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and more. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a more affordable option. It is currently priced at $40, and it comes with $10 savings. But the best deal comes with the Xbox One Stereo Headset, as it’s getting a $36.76 discount, which means you can grab yours for $23.23.

    Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

    HyperX Cloud Stinger

    Xbox One Stereo Headset




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

