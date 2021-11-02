November is already here, meaning that we will start getting a huge number of deals every day. The latest savings come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Smart TV starting for as low as $798 when you choose to go for the 60-inch model of the Class QLED Q60A Series. This variant will get you 20 percent savings, meaning that you will be able to pick one up and get $202 savings. If you want the larger 65-inch model of this smart TV, you can get it for $848 after seeing a 23 percent discount that will get you $252 savings.

Next up is the Class QLED Q70A Series, which is getting a 35 percent discount that translates to $802 savings for anyone interested. This model is up for grabs at $1,498 on its 75-inch variant. However, if you don’t care about paying anything else, you can also check out the Samsung Class QLED Q80A Series that’s receiving a $400 discount so that you can take a new 85-inch smart TV home for $2,598. And if you want the Samsung Class Neo QLED QN90A Series, you can pick up the 55-inch variant for $1,498 after a $302 discount.

Still, if you don’t need a new smart TV and want to make your TV smart, you can also pick up a new streaming device. First up, we have Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K that’s receiving an insane 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just $25. The Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale, and you can get one for just $22 after an $8 discount, which is great if you don’t want your Alexa Voice Remote Lite to control your TV. And if you want the most powerful streaming device from Amazon, you can pick up the Fire TV Cube that sells for $95 after a $25 discount. And if you want other options, you can also check out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 that is now available for $30, and you get to save $20 thanks to its 40 percent discount.