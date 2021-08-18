We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs, as the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is getting an 18 percent discount on its 85-inch model, meaning you can get one for $1,798 after $402 savings. This TV features Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K that will provide intelligent, ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, plus it will work with multiple voice assistants to access your apps, streaming services, and more, and to make things even better, you get 3 HDMI ports to use as you please.

You can also get the Samsung Class Neo QLED QN85A Series for $1,498 after receiving a $102 discount. This will get you the 55-inch model, but things get better with the larger options as you will find up to 20 percent discounts, which lets you get the 85-inch model for $3,598 with massive $902 savings.

Now, you don’t have to spend that much to get an awesome TV with a large display. For instance, we have the Sony X90J 75-inch TV getting a 29 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $1,848, and you get $751.99 savings. Or get the 75-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $1,350 with $150 savings. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get the 55-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV for $580, and you get to save $70.

Now, if you’re looking to get a new tablet, you can consider getting a new Amazon Fire HD 10, as it’s currently getting a 33 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $100 and still manage to save $50. This model comes packed with 32GB storage, a 10.1-inch FHD display, a powerful octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, and up to 12-hours of battery life. If you want the Plus variant, you get the same $50 savings, which means you can grab one for $130. This model comes with 4GB RAM, wireless charging, and a soft-touch finish. Both devices will support up to 1TB storage via microSD card.

If you want a smaller option, we have also found Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet getting a $30 discount, which means you can grab one for $60. This option features an 8-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage space. And there’s one variant that was specifically created for your kids, as the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is available for $90 with $50 savings.