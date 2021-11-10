Samsung Smart TVs are getting incredible savings at Amazon

We start today’s deals with a massive selection of smart TVs currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have several options from Samsung, including the Class QLED Q80A Series that is receiving a massive 37 percent discount on the 75-inch model, which means you can purchase one for $1,698 after a $1,002 discount. The 50-inch model is receiving a decent 25 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $898 after $302 savings, and if you go for the 85-inch model, you get $500 instant savings and $200 extra savings when you enter promo code PNK3O72D7GXM at checkout. These $200 will come as credit towards Amazon purchases. In other words, you would still have to pay $2,498 for your smart TV, but you will save more on future purchases.

Samsung Class QLED Q80A Series Samsung Class QLED Q70A Series Samsung Class QLED Q60A Series

The Samsung Class QLED Q70A Series is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $848 after a $252 discount on its 55-inch model. However, the best savings come with the 75-inch variant that receives $802 savings, meaning you can get one for $1,498. The Samsung Class QLED Q60A Series is also on sale, you can get the 50-inch option for $628 after a $72 discount, but savings will vary depending on the display size you want. Again, the best savings come with the 85-inch model that can be yours for $1,798 after a $1,002 discount.