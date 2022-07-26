Samsung Smart TVs are getting up to 26 percent savings on select models

Today’s deals start with several Samsung smart TVs that are currently on sale. Savings start with the 43-Inch Class QLED Q6 Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum Smart TV that is now available for just $449. This product won’t reveal any instant savings or a price tag on its landing page, but that’s because Amazon’s price is lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. In other words, we already took the time to add this product to our cart just to tell you that you will get $151 savings if you choose to purchase this 43-inch smart TV that usually sells for $600.

Samsung’s Class QLED Q6 Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV runs on Tizen, and it features 60Hz refresh rates and a Quantum Processor 4K Lite to deliver amazing image quality. In addition, you will also enjoy the benefits of Object Tracking Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound, Dolby Digital Plus, 20W stereo speakers, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for a larger 60-inch model that sells for $750 over at Best Buy. This model has the same great features, but you will only be able to score $50 savings. Or you can stretch your budget a bit more to opt for a new Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV which goes for $900 after picking up a $100 discount.

Samsung Class QLED Q6 Series Buy a new Samsung Class QLED Q6 Series and receive amazing image quality, a quantum processor Lite with 4K content upscaling, dual-LED technology to receive real-life colors, and more.

However, there are other options to consider, as you can also check out the latest deals on Samsung’s QLED The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV, which now starts at $740 on its 43-inch model after picking up a 26 percent discount. These savings are possible thanks to Woot.com’s latest offer that will only be available until midnight. You will also find larger options selling for up to $3,100, but hurry up if you don’t want to miss out on these fantastic deals.