Samsung smart TVs, and several soundbars are currently on sale

Samsung deals keep getting better and better over at Amazon.com, where you will find several models on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Class Frame Series 4K that is getting up to 33 percent discounts, depending on the display size you go for. To score the best savings, you must check out the 55-inch model that is now up for grabs at $998 after a $502 discount. The next best option in this series comes with a 75-inch display, as its 27 percent discount will translate to $802 savings, meaning that you can purchase one for $2,198. And if you want the most affordable option in this category, you can opt for 2020’s 32-inch model that sells for $448 after a $152 discount or take this year’s 43-inch model for $798 with $202 savings.

The Samsung Class QLED Q60A Series is also on sale, and you can pick up the smaller 32-inch model for $398 after a 20 percent discount that will get you $102 savings. Still, the best savings come with the 85-inch model that is receiving a 36 percent discount. This means that you can pick up this massive smart TV for $1,798 after a $1,002 discount.

You will also find the Samsung Class SERIF QLED Serif Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR 4X Smart TV that’s currently available for $798 on its 43-inch model after receiving a 20 percent discount. The larger 55-inch model is up for grabs at $1,098 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $402 savings. And if you want to get a new TV that won’t be affected by the elements, you can get the Samsung Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV that sells for $2,798 after a $702 discount. or go all out for the 75-inch variant that is receiving a massive $1,500 discount, leaving this beast up for grabs at $4,998.

A great image will go even better with amazing audio, and you can pick up a new soundbar to go with your new Samsung TV. For instance, you can get the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Soundbar for Roku TV that’s seeing a 44 percent discount, meaning you can purchase one for just $100. The Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker is going for $98 after a 25 percent discount, and if you want to spend a bit more, you can check out the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio that retails for $148 after a $52 discount.