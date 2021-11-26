Samsung Smart Tag and Tile smart Bluetooth Trackers are up to 50% off this Black Friday

Smart Bluetooth trackers have become extremely popular in the past few years, and Apple’s AirTags have certainly helped the market expand. Even before Apple released its own smart tracker, the field was mainly ruled by Tile. Samsung then joined the race and introduced its Samsung Smart Tag and Smart Tag Plus devices, which also turned out to be very popular among Samsung users. Both the Tile and Samsung trackers are on sale this Black Friday, and you can save a lot of money if you purchase them now.

Samsung Smart Tag Best for Samsung users Samsung Smart Tag is a great way to locate lost items, keychains, pets, and other items. It only works with Samsung devices, and it's the best tracker for Samsung users. Samsung Smart Tag+ Best for Samsung users Smart Tag+ offers the unique Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology that provides more precise tracking, and Samsung has more AR app features to help you find your tracker. The rest of the features are the same as the non-plus version, although this certainly makes it easier to find your lost belongings. Tile Pro 2020 Long Range The Tile Pro has a range of 400 ft, and it lets you track any of your belongings and pets. The battery is replaceable, and it has a water-resistant (IP67) design, and it comes in Black and White colors. Tile Mate 2020 Best Budget The Tile Mate 2020 is a great budget option if you need a reliable tracker, and the 2020 version also has a replaceable battery, unlike the 2022 version. Tile Mate 2022 Best Budget Tile Mate 2022 improves the overall performance of the 2020 Bluetooth tracker, but it mainly remains the same as the last generation. It comes with a QR code system that can help track items down if it ever gets lost. Tile Mate 2020 2-pack It's a great bundle if replaceable batteries are important to you, and you want a great performing and easily attachable Smart Bluetooth Tracker on your devices. You can subscribe to Tile's premium service to receive reminders if you ever leave your items behind. Tile Sticker 2022 2-pack The Tile Sticker is can easily stick on TV remotes, pet collars, bicycles, and more. It has a 250 ft Bluetooth range, a 3-year non-replaceable battery, and dust and water-resistant thanks to the IP67 certificate. Tile Performance Pack 2020 Tile Pro and Tile Slim The performance pack is excellent if you want to track your wallet and perhaps your keychain. The Tile Slim can easily fit in any wallet, and it takes up a credit card slot, while the Tile Pro can track just about anything you can attach it to such as pets, keychains, cars, backpacks, and more. Tile Pro Essentials 2020 2x Tile Pro, 1x Tile Slim, 1x Tile Sticker If you want to track multiple objects, such as your bicycle, wallet, dog, and keychain, this is the best bundle available right now. It comes with four of our favorite trackers, and you can save over $30 during this Black Friday.

To wrap things up, it’s best to purchase the larger bundles from the Tile trackers, since they offer a much better value for the price – assuming you need all those trackers. The individual packs are an excellent deal if you want to track your pets, or if you’re someone who often forgets the keys or wallet at home or at the cafe.

If you are in the Apple ecosystem, the most obvious choice is Apple’s AirTags, but sadly they’re not on sale this time around. If you don’t want to restrict yourself to one ecosystem, it’s best recommended to go with Tile’s offering, since it works perfectly on both Android and iOS, and if you ever move over from iOS, you’ll have to buy some new Bluetooth trackers.