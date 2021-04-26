Samsung has today officially launched the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 that pushes the DeX software platform to the forefront, allowing you to quickly mirror your phone’s screen on a larger display and get work done. The keyboard, which pairs over Bluetooth, comes with a dedicated DeX button that allows users to switch from phone to desktop experience with the push of a single button. But there is more to the keyboard than just DeX and its uncanny similarity to the Apple Magic keyboard.

You can switch between the three devices with the press of a single button

Samsung says that the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can pair with up to three different devices simultaneously via Bluetooth. While that is definitely convenient, what is even more impressive is the fact that you can switch between the three devices with the press of a single button. The new Samsung keyboard has three easy switching keys in the top row that make the task even more easier.

Plus, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 also has three customizable action keys that let users open a unique app on each of the three devices it is paired with. “If you usually like to watch videos on your tablet but only use social media on your phone, you can customize Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 to open a different app on each device you use with the dedicated buttons for app activation,” says the company in its press release.

The Samsung keyboard Smart will hit the shelves early in May

However, the ability to use the dedicated shortcut key for launching DeX mode or quickly opening an app is only supported on devices running One UI 3.1 or a later version. The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 comes in Black and White colors and will be up for grabs early next month. Samsung has not revealed the price yet, but we hope it will be revealed closer to the market release of its latest product. Interestingly, the device was prematurely listed on the company’s Levant website ahead of today’s official announcement.