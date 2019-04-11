Samsung shares Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 5G availability details

While the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is already available in Korea, rumors talk about a May 16 launch in the United States. Samsung didn’t share specific dates for the device, but it recently sent out a newsletter detailing that the phone “will be available for U.S. consumers starting in May with preorder starting soon”. This fall nicely in place with previous reports we’ve heard that pre-orders might start mid-April, with a May 16 availability.

The same newsletter also talks about the Samsung Galaxy Fold. While the wording is a but ambiguous, it hints towards U.S. pre-orders or registrations starting tomorrow, April 12.

Starting tomorrow, early hand raisers will be able to sign up on Samsung.com to reserve the Galaxy Fold and be among the first to experience this groundbreaking product.

There are no details on exact availability, but we do know from previous reports that the phone will be available in limited volumes and locations, with a package attached that also includes a concierge-like service. We’ll keep you posted as new details surface.