Samsung shares details on the Galaxy Fold software experience

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the United States in the coming weeks, but before it reaches the hands of future owners, the manufacturer is talking about the efforts involved in designing a user interface, and apps, for a foldable device.

Work on the Galaxy Fold software experience started in April last year, according to Samsung, in close collaboration with Google, in order to provide integrated OS support from Android.

We didn’t just build new category-defining hardware, we worked with major partners to design and deliver a brand-new mobile experience and foster an ecosystem that gives users access to the best applications and services. This is software innovation that incorporates both an immersive UX and a new UI perspective to provide a seamless experience — ES Chung, EVP and Head of Software and AI, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics

Samsung also worked closely with software developers to tweak their applications for the best possible experience on a foldable device. Amazon Prime Video, App in the Air, Facebook, iHeartMedia, Microsoft, Spotify, and Twitter are just some of the examples.

Additionally, with Android 10, Google added code to the operating system to natively support foldable devices. You can read about that, and more, at the source link below, so you know what to expect once you decide to purchase the Galaxy Fold.