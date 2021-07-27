Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung Electronics, has shared a few important and interesting details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

In a new blog post, Dr TM Roh has talked about how technology has continued to improve over the past year and how people have taken advantage of the existing and innovative ways to stay up to date and stay in touch with others. He also talked about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices, and also confirmed that the S Pen will be compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we’ve seen in a number of rumors in the past few weeks.

“We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.”

He has also confirmed that the Galaxy Note series will not be revealed this year, instead, the company will aim to offer the Note exclusive features to even more Samsung Galaxy devices. It’s unclear if this means more devices will support the S Pen, or whether the software will include some more Note exclusive features, or perhaps a combination of both.

“Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds.”

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on August 11. Are you excited to see more Galaxy Note features come to more Samsung Galaxy devices? Are you going to pick up the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices? Let us know in the comments!