Samsung sells 2 billion Galaxies (and counting) in a decade

As he took the stage at his company’s latest Unpacked event in San Francisco today, Samsung Electronics president Dong-jin Koh announced that the company has sold more than 2 billion Galaxy devices in the past ten years.

It was a decade ago when the Galaxy S smartphone landed on the market. The brand grew to become what many people perceived when they thought of the Android platform, what many people despised when its TouchWiz concept grew long in the tooth and the slowly, but surely improving experience it has created in the time since.

“Ten years ago when we introduced the first Galaxy S, we had a vision of the democratization of the smartphone,” Koh said. “Since then, we have delivered more than 2 billion Galaxy phones.”

You can learn more about the latest Galaxy phones in the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold.