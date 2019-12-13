Not only did the Galaxy W20 5G (this is the Galaxy Fold’s name in China) sell out within minutes, but apparently the South Korean manufacturer has another reason to be proud.

Apparently, Samsung managed to sell 1 million Galaxy Fold units worldwide, according to Samsung Electronics’ President Young Sohn.

…and I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products. There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000. Young Sohn, Samsung Electronics President

Samsung is preparing, according to reports, to sell 6 million foldable smartphones next year, as the company prepares to launch its second such device at an event allegedly happening on February 18.

Source: TechCrunch