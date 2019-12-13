Samsung Galaxy Fold review:
Author
Tags

Not only did the Galaxy W20 5G (this is the Galaxy Fold’s name in China) sell out within minutes, but apparently the South Korean manufacturer has another reason to be proud.

Apparently, Samsung managed to sell 1 million Galaxy Fold units worldwide, according to Samsung Electronics’ President Young Sohn.

…and I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products. There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.

Young Sohn, Samsung Electronics President

Samsung is preparing, according to reports, to sell 6 million foldable smartphones next year, as the company prepares to launch its second such device at an event allegedly happening on February 18.

Source: TechCrunch

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: OPPO Find X2 Plans Look Kinda HOT?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new OPPO Find X2, the official launch date for the Reno 3, the prices of 2020 iPhones and more
Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G sold out in minutes, and a new display coming in the Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy W20 5G or the Chinese version of the Galaxy Fold sold out in minutes today, and we get rumors of the display in its upcoming version

It seems that 5G iPhones won’t be more expensive than current models

It seems that new 5G iPhones won’t be much more expensive than the current iPhone 11 line up