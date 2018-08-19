Android

Samsung selling T-Mobile Galaxy S8 for… wait, how much?

Contents

Even after a year of being on the market, the Galaxy S8 still costs $600 on T-Mobile. With its younger brethren cannibalizing its market share, its appeal has been limited to those who happen to want to still pay a lot for an new-ish Android phone.

But Samsung has an offer for those who want to really save mad money on that same phone: it is selling the 64GB Galaxy S8 for T-Mobile for $350. That’s $14.58 a month for 24 months. Unfortunately, the deal’s only for the Arctic Silver color — those who want the Orchid Gray or Midnight Black finish will have to pay $450.

Better yet, if customers trade in an eligible device for up to $300 back, making this a $50 phone. Do you want to try your luck? Link’s below the story.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, Deals, discounts, Galaxy S8, News, Samsung, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.