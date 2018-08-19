Samsung selling T-Mobile Galaxy S8 for… wait, how much?

Even after a year of being on the market, the Galaxy S8 still costs $600 on T-Mobile. With its younger brethren cannibalizing its market share, its appeal has been limited to those who happen to want to still pay a lot for an new-ish Android phone.

But Samsung has an offer for those who want to really save mad money on that same phone: it is selling the 64GB Galaxy S8 for T-Mobile for $350. That’s $14.58 a month for 24 months. Unfortunately, the deal’s only for the Arctic Silver color — those who want the Orchid Gray or Midnight Black finish will have to pay $450.

Better yet, if customers trade in an eligible device for up to $300 back, making this a $50 phone. Do you want to try your luck? Link’s below the story.