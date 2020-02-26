Samsung has held the crown of smartphone sales for quite some time now, and it doesn’t seem to want to lose that spot anytime soon. A new report from the Korea Herald shows us that it holds the largest part of the market share, even though it has dropped in comparison to the third quarter.

The Korea Herald has published a report citing data from Counterpoint Research, and it suggests that Samsung held 57% of the smartphone market share in South Korea. This percentage is 14% less than its numbers during the third quarter, and it may seem negative, but Samsung devices still appear in seven out of the ten best-selling phones in the area. The list is topped by the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, followed by the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy Note 10 5G. Apple holds second place with 28% of the market share thanks to the strong sales of the iPhone 11 series, while LG is placed third with 15%.

Source GSM Arena

Via The Korea Herald