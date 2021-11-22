Samsung to sell 45W fast chargers soon

Samsung hasn’t really kept up with other phone manufacturers when it comes to charging speed, and the company is still only offering 25W on their latest Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z series of devices. The slow charging saga might change soon, as a report suggests that Samsung might be working on some new, faster chargers.

According to WinFuture (via XDA-Developers), Samsung may be planning to release two new fast chargers, including the Samsung Power Adapter Trio (EP-T6530), and the Samsung 45W USB-C Power Adapter (EP-T4510). The Power Adapter Trio, as the name suggests, has three ports, allowing the user to charge three devices at once. Two of the ports are USB-C, while the third one is a traditional USB-A.

The first USB-C port on the Power Adapter Trio allows for 65W maximum power output, while the second and third support 25W and 15W, respectively. We doubt this would come bundled with any new device in the future, instead, it will likely be sold separately on the Samsung store.

The other 45W Power Adapter offers, you guessed it, 45W of maximum power via a USB-C port. This 45W wall adaptor may be the one that will get advertised and come bundled with the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series, but there’s also a chance it will be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s also important to keep in mind that Samsung no longer ships power adapters in the box, but the company offers some promotions during the pre-order period, and the Galaxy Buds 2, and the fast charger may be part of a pre-order bundle. Nothing’s set in store yet, so make sure to take all of this with a grain of salt as it’s nothing more than just speculation at this point.

It would be great to see Samsung support faster-charging technologies, since 25W is really not as fast as it was a few years ago, especially not when compared to 30-60 and even 120W that are supported by Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more companies.