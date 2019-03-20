Samsung sees hope on the Chinese market, shareholders not happy

Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, with Huawei closing in fast with a strong determination to dethrone it. However, in the largest smartphone market in the world, China, Samsung has managed to lose a lot of momentum. If, in 2013, Samsung’s market share in China was 20 percent, it is now less than one percent, as the Korean company is losing ground fast to Chinese companies like Huawei.

It has been tough in China in the last two years. We have changed everything from our organization and people to distribution channels — DJ Koh, Samsung Electronics Co-CEO

Talking to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, the executive is optimistic about the future outlook of Samsung on the Chinese market. “I think our flagship and mid-price models, these two products will bring a lot of change to the China market … I am positive”, he said.

Samsung is heavily relying on its flagship Galaxy S10 devices, its mid-range products, as well as the foldable Galaxy Fold and 5G offerings. Meanwhile, shareholders are not happy, with the general tone being along the lines of “if you’re paid a lot of annual pay, you should work harder. I’m asking the management to do good work“, one shareholder told Co-Chief Executive Kim Ki-nam.