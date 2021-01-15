After keeping the S Pene exclusive to its Galaxy Note lineup, Samsung finally made a strategy shift this year and announced the Galaxy S21 Ultra that offers stylus support. Yes, the phone doesn’t come with a bundled stylus, neither does it have a docking station to house it, but it’s still a great start. And for buyers spending north of $1200 on the phone, S Pen support is just another great incentive. However, Samsung plans to bring the S Pen to ‘more device categories’ in the foreseeable future.

“We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future,” Samsung tells SamMobile. “We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations.”

Galaxy Z Fold 3 might get S Pen support, and will have a docking station as well

Now, this isn’t the first time that Samsung has hinted at extending the S Pen support to more devices beyond the Galaxy Note family. Samsung Electronics’ President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh hinted via a blog post last year that stylus support will make its way to more devices in 2021, a vision that materialized with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is not the same stylus that comes with the Galaxy Note family, and it lacks some of its cool tricks such as Air Gestures, but you can use a Galaxy Note stylus on the device if you have one lying around.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 next in line to get S Pen support?

As for the ‘additional device categories’ part that will get stylus support in the future, the most obvious choice has to be foldable devices, especially those in the Z Fold family. And it actually makes a lot of sense. S Pen will truly realize its potential on a larger screen that is perfect for jotting down notes, drawing, annotating documents, and doing a lot more. Samsung is rumored to offer S Pen with its next foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – and the device might even have a docking slot for the stylus just like the Galaxy Note series phones.