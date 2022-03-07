Samsung says personal information didn't leak in latest 190GB data hack

The Lapsus$ hacker group caused quite a bit of chaos in the last few weeks as it hacked NVIDIA and Samsung’s servers. The group managed to steal a lot of data, including at least 190GB worth of data that stored information such as source codes “relating to the operation of Galaxy devices.” Samsung has now officially confirmed that the data leak did not contain any private and confidential information of Samsung’s users or employees.

Samsung reached out to SamMobile to confirm that the data leak did not contain any private information:

“We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

This is good news for Samsung employees and customers, and it’s great to know that the hacking group stole no personal information during this attack. Samsung claims to have already strengthened its security measures, and it doesn’t anticipate more attacks in the near future, although companies like Samsung always have to be prepared and anticipate the worst to try and prevent security data from leaking online.

