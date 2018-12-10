A new Samsung smartphone series brand may be on the Rize

Samsung may not be streamlining its smartphone branding as tightly as we initially thought. The rise of the Galaxy M name and its two-digit accouterments may also see a parallel “Rize” in another name.

SamMobile has picked up on trademark registration filings in the United Kingdom as well as other regions on the wordmarks “Rize10,” “Rize20,” and “Rize30.”EU listings The publication has also tracked for the Galaxy A10, A30, A50, A70 and A90.

How these brands will be executed is yet to be known. A budget-oriented series dubbed “Galaxy On” was tailored mainly for China, so we could be seeing shifts rather than consolidation.