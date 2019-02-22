Samsung brings new 5G base station RF chipsets to MWC 2019

While Huawei is going after Samsung for world smartphone dominance, the Korean company wants to fill in the void Huawei was forced to leave in the 5G network infrasttructure business. We’ve previously reported on both, and it looks like Samsung is already making steps in order to accomplish its goal. The company announced that it will be going to unveil the next-generation RF chipsets for 5G base stations at the upcoming MWC 2019.

Samsung finalized the development of mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs, image below) and Digital/Analog Front End (DAFE, image above) ASICs, supporting 28GHz and 39GHz bands. These core 5G chipset components alow 5G base stations to be 25 percent smaller both in size and weight. They also consume 25 percent less power compared to previous 5G base stations.

The new RFICs use 28nm CMOS semiconductor technology. Bandwidth has been expanded to a maximum 1.4GHz, compared to 800MHz for previous RFICs. “The size of RFIC is reduced by 36 percent and the overall performance is enhanced by decreasing the noise level and improving the linearity characteristics of the RF power amplifier”.

You can find out more details, including some technical information, in the Press Release at the source link below.