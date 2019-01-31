Samsung revenue down 10% YoY, mobile division slows down

Samsung’s story is pretty similar to LG’s, when it comes to financial numbers for 2018. The company announced its figures for both Q4 2018 and the entire fiscal year of 2018, with a Q4 2018 revenue of KRW 59.27 trillion ($53.2 billion), and a FY 2018 revenue of KRW 243.77 trillion ($219 billion). Of the total, the mobile division accounted for KRW 23.32 trillion ($20.9 billion) in consolidated revenue and KRW 1.51 trillion ($1.3 billion) in operating profit for Q4 2018.

The quarter-on-quarter decline of operating profit is due to the decline in smartphone shipment volumes and revenue, according to Samsung, which in turn is due to a “sluggish smartphone market overall despite strong seasonal demand”.

For 2019, Samsung is expecting similar results, though it plans on achieving sustainable growth with the help of new 5G and foldable devices. The Galaxy S10, which will become official on February 20, is also expected to boost sales numbers, in addition to “differentiated products”. Samsung is betting big on premium features, like “large screens, higher memory capacity, and multi-cameras”, as well as expanding Bixby to various devices.