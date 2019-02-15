Android

Samsung opens three retail stores in the U.S. on February 20

Contents

February 20 this year will not only bring us the Galaxy S10 line-up, a foldable smartphone, and some wearables. On that day Samsung is planning on celebrating 10 years of Galaxy by opening three retail locations in the United States. They will be called Samsung Experience Stores, and they’ll be located at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles; Roosevelt Field on Long Island in Garden City, NY; and The Galleria in Houston.

Pretty much like an Apple Store, customers entering Samsung Experience Stores will be able to experience the products before they purchase, get demos, as well as customer support and assistance, including walk-in repair for their mobile device.

Mobile devices aren’t going to be the only gadgets on display, as Samsung will show off its latest 8K TVs as well as have some VR fun.

Here’s the list of the locations:

  • The Americana at Brand– 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
  • Roosevelt Field on Long Island– 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530
  • The Galleria in Houston– 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
News, Samsung, Samsung Experience Store
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.