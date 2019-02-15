Samsung opens three retail stores in the U.S. on February 20

February 20 this year will not only bring us the Galaxy S10 line-up, a foldable smartphone, and some wearables. On that day Samsung is planning on celebrating 10 years of Galaxy by opening three retail locations in the United States. They will be called Samsung Experience Stores, and they’ll be located at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles; Roosevelt Field on Long Island in Garden City, NY; and The Galleria in Houston.

Pretty much like an Apple Store, customers entering Samsung Experience Stores will be able to experience the products before they purchase, get demos, as well as customer support and assistance, including walk-in repair for their mobile device.

Mobile devices aren’t going to be the only gadgets on display, as Samsung will show off its latest 8K TVs as well as have some VR fun.

Here’s the list of the locations: