Samsung resumes One UI 4 rollout to S21, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 devices

Samsung was one of the first Android OEM manufacturers to roll out One UI 4 based on Android 12 to its devices. However, the initial rollout was plagued with some bugs that saw some Galaxy Z Fold 3s and Z Flip 3s bricking while some Galaxy S21 users experienced laggy displays. Now, it seems that Samsung has fixed all the issues as it has reportedly resumed the One UI 4 rollout for the S21 series, the Fold 3, and the Flip 3.

A report from XDA Developers claims that Samsung has started rolling out the December security patch with build numbers G99xBXXS3BULC, F711xxxS2BUL6, and F926xxxS1BUL6 for the S21 series, the Z Flip 3, and the Z Fold 3, respectively. Samsung reportedly collaborated with Google to fix the issues and now the stable update is available.

In case you've not updated to One UI 4, you should now be able to update to the latest version. You can also manually check for the update on your Galaxy device by heading over to Settings → Software update → Download & install.

Via: XDA Developers