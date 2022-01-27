Samsung reports record high Q4 2021 results

Samsung Electronics today announced its results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2021. The company achieved new records, and posted some of the highest revenues and operating profits to this date, despite the chip shortage that’s currently affecting all industries, including Samsung itself, which is also not expected to end anytime soon.

In the report, Samsung shares that it made $11.5 billion in operating profit and $63.6 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, ending in 2021. Samsung also announced the operating profit for the entire year, which sits at around $42.9 billion, and $232.4 billion in revenue.

The company says that the fourth-quarter revenue growth was driven mainly by the finished product businesses, which increased the sales of premium smartphones, foldable smartphones, smart TVs, and other home appliances.

Looking ahead in 2022, Samsung expects to increase its production of advanced processes and continue working on new products and technology solutions. It also mentions that the pandemic shortages and other difficulties will likely remain in place, and there will be challenges ahead with the supply issues. Thanks to foldable panels being sold to more manufacturers, the display business will also see growth.

“In 2022, amid expectations of a recovery in global IT demand, the Company’s component businesses will increase production of advanced processes and enhance leadership in next-generation products and technology. In the finished product businesses, the Company will strengthen the premium segment lineup and create new user experiences by enhancing connectivity and synergies between devices. However, challenges associated with supply issues and COVID-19 are likely to persist.”

Samsung announced that it will hold the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, where it’s expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, and the second generation of Galaxy Home Mini 2 Bixby smart speaker.