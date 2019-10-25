Samsung reportedly starts Galaxy S11 software development

A recent report claims knowledge over Samsung’s software building activities. According to the report, Samsung has begun developing the software for the upcoming 2020 Galaxy S series, likely dubbed the Galaxy S11, or Galaxy S20.

The software being developed is for the model number SM-G986B, which will reportedly be the global 5G model. Next year, just like with the Galaxy S10 line-up, we should expect three devices, the successors to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

According to reports, the phones will likely launch on February 18, which means that Samsung has about four months to finalize the software for the devices. In terms of what to expect, there are rumors of smaller bezels, periscope-zoom camera, and, of course, the recently announced Exynos 990 SoC.