Samsung reportedly developing tech for Apple that will allow hiding Face ID under the display

Apple is reportedly ditching the notch in favor of the 'hole-punch + pill-shaped' cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the new leak, Apple is looking to get rid of this implementation as soon as next year, with 'iPhone 15 Pro', as Samsung is developing a new display technology for Apple that will allow integrating Face ID unlock under the display.

The report comes from reliable Korean publication The Elec which claims that Samsung Display is developing next-gen display technology that will enable Apple to add Face ID under the display on next-gen iPhone 'Pro' models. While it suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will be notch-less, the whole system isn't about to go behind the display. The report suggests that Apple will keep a punch-hole for the camera and the Face ID system (including dot projector, flood illuminators, and others) will move behind the display.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The report suggests that Face ID will remain invisible to the naked eye, while the camera will sit in the punch-hole cutout. Apple is still not ready to move to the under-display camera technology, according to the report, as it believes that the image output of under-display cameras is still inferior to the standard selfie cameras. Samsung Display is said to be working with Canada-based OTI Lumionics to develop the technology.

The Elec reports that Samsung will first implement the technology in its next-gen Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones next year followed by the iPhone 15 Pro models later that year. In addition to Face ID behind the display, Apple is also said to be working to embed Touch ID sensor under the display on the next-gen iPhone. However, both technologies are currently in the development stage and there’s no way to tell if they will be ready in time for the 2023 Pro models iPhones.

Would you go for the dual-punch hole display iPhone 14 Pro this year or wait for a notch-less iPhone 15 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below!

Source: The Elec | Via: MacRumors