Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 chip

We heard a lot of news about the upcoming flagship Exynos 2200 chipset, and the SoC was previously rumored to launch sometime in November 2021, and then rumored once again tolaunch today, on January 11, 2022. The leaker claims that something may have happened, and we might not get to see the Exynos 2200 chip just yet, and it is delayed once again.

Ice Universe claimed that Samsung postponed the release of the Exynos 2200 high-end chipset. The chip was rumored to launch last year, which obviously didn’t happen. The chip was then rumored to launch today, but that might not also happen due to internal issues at Samsung that might affect production. It’s not clear if it has anything to do with the global shortage issues, but that might also be a contributing factor.

It’s unclear what may have caused the issues, or what could have happened, but it’s clear that we won’t get to see the new chipset today, unless something changes and Samsung manages to resolve the problem. The company teased the Exynos 2200 chipset previously, and it last showcased the SoC in a new trailer, detailing the chip’s gaming capabilities.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is rumored to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as well as the new Exynos 2200 SoC in most markets, while the Snapdragon version would likely be limited to select markets such as North America. We’ve seen benchmarks of the Exynos chipset previously, and while it doesn’t look like it can compete with the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it will be able to compete, and it’s also expected to offer better stability, performance, and efficiency. The new Galaxy S22 Series is rumored to launch on February 8, and the chip is supposed to launch before the announcement, and we expect to hear more soon.