Well, Samsung’s S21 FE has been through a rollercoaster ride, and now, it seems it’s finally done and dusted. First, Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chip shortage and increasing demand for its flagships. Then, a few reports claimed Samsung had fixed the production issues of the upcoming FE smartphone.

In addition to the leaks and rumors, S21 FE’s manual and support pages also and references on the official website appeared over the course of the past few months. However, a new report from Sammobile claims Samsung is done with the Galaxy S21 FE. The report claims the company has started deleting all references to the smartphone from its websites, such as Samsung’s Hong KongSingaporeSouth Africa, and the Levant.

While Samsung’s official websites do not explicitly mention Galaxy S21 FE, the removed support pages do refer to a device with model number SM-G990, which, according to Sammobile, was the S21 FE’s rumored model number. The website earlier used to load up, however, the website now throws an error saying “Sorry, this link is now unavailable.”

The news comes shortly after a Korean publication reported that Samsung has given up on the S21 FE. That report claimed that Samsung was facing a short supply of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, which was said to power the S21 FE, however, it is the same chipset that is used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung then opted to first sort out the short supply of its flagship models rather than launching another S series smartphone.

    Considering the S21 series is available at the price S21 FE was said to be launched for, it’s a smart move from Samsung. Moreover, the Galaxy S22 series is also said to be launching in the coming months.

