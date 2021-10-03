Samsung, as promised a couple of weeks ago, has started removing ads from its first-party OneUI Android apps. The first apps to lose the company’s advertisement banners are the Samsung Pay and Samsung Health apps. Now, when you open these two apps, you’ll no longer see the promoted banners that showed up all across the app.

The change was first spotted in South Korea, as reported by 9to5Google. Users in the Samsung Community Forums found that ads had suddenly disappeared from the Samsung Pay app which was later confirmed by a Samsung employee that the company had indeed started removing ads from OneUI apps. The first apps to remove the ads are Samsung Health and Samsung Pay. The company says it will remove ads from all of its OneUI apps in forthcoming updates.

If you’re still seeing ads on your Samsung device, you might need to update your smartphone. This also seems like a server-side switch so you might need to wait sometime before the ads go away from your phone.

Nonetheless, the move seems like a step in the right direction for Samsung. Users, and even Samsung’s own employees, have complained about ads in One UI for quite a long time. We’ve also seen quite a few readers complain about the ads in the comments section. This is also considered as one of the factors why people avoid purchasing Samsung phones. But with the ads now going away, is this move a good enough move for you to consider switching to Samsung smartphones? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google