A couple of months ago, Samsung began the beta testing phase for One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, and among the first batch of devices enrolled in the program was the Galaxy S20 series. Now, the company has released the stable One UI 3 update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra starting today. The update, which carries the build number G988BXXU5CTKG / G988BOXM5CTKF / G988BXXU5CTKF (depending on the regional variant of the device) and also brings the December Android security patch and a ton of bug fixes with it as well.

As per an XDA-Developers report, the update One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 trio is rolling out for both the 4G and 5G variants of the device. If you have a Galaxy S20 series smartphone and are yet to receive the update notification, head over to the Settings menu and access the System updates section to manually check if the update is available to download. Samsung also mentioned in its release that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will receive the update in the coming weeks.

As for One UI 3.0, Samsung’s Android 11-based software experience comes with fresh home and lock screen aesthetics, a redesigned quick panel experience, new visual effects, and a different approach to widgets. There is now a lock screen widget for music playback, grouped notifications from messaging apps, and a new edge-to-edge full-screen video call layout to name a few.

Coming to the camera part, the updated user experience brings AI-based zoom on photos, better focus lock and auto-exposure, and more intuitive photo organization in the native Gallery app. Customizability for the Quick Panel has also received a boost, file sharing has been made more convenient with the new Share Sheet, and users are also able to adjust the transparency of widgets placed on the home screen.