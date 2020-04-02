Galaxy A10s
Samsung has reportedly released the Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 for its Galaxy A10s. The update has started rolling out in Malaysia.

A report on Puinikaweb cites a SAMFREW listing that shows the Android 10 update coming with A107FXXU5BTCB firmware number. Moreover, the update has been listed with a file size of 2.66GB.

Further, Galaxy A10s Android 10 update also includes the March 2020 security patch. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1,520 pixels). It is a budget offering from Samsung that was launched in Q3 of 2019.

The phone sports a dual-camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Plus, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.

