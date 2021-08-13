Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.

When Samsung first published the reserve links for the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, it allowed up to 2 devices to be traded in. But, now, the company has increased the limit to four devices. These devices can be wearables, phones, tablets, anything.

But do remember, there is a cap to the trade-in values, meaning you’ll get only up to a certain amount of discount even if you trade in your new iPhone 12 Pro Max. The caps are dependent on the device and the variant you’re trying to purchase. On a side note though, a lot of offers such as Samsung and even Apple trade-ins do not provide the highest trade-in values, but for what it’s worth, you’re getting an option to bring in over four devices so you can lower the price of your new metal-glass sheet.

To take the advantage of the offer, you can head over to Samsung’s website using the link given above. You’ll then be presented with an option to trade in four devices, which can be a phone, tablet, or even a smartwatch. You’ll be able to select the manufacturer’s brand name, device, enter other details, like the year of purchase and wear-tear, and the website would present you with the best possible trade-in value.

Coming to the features of the foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features Samsung’s first under-display camera in a smartphone. Moreover, both the Flip 3 and Fold 3 are equipped with 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screens which makes this deal a bit sweeter.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung trade-in offers for the new devices? Would this encourage you to purchase the new Flip and/or Fold? Let us know in the comments section below!