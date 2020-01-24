Author
Tags

Those rocking Apple devices very well know the convenience of AirDrop, and sharing content between two smartphones (or other gadgets) over the air using Wi-Fi.

It appears that Samsung wants its smartphone owners to have a similar experience, with Samsung Quick Share. XDA Developers reports that, together with the Galaxy S20, Samsung will launch a feature to quickly send files between two Galaxy phones.

Called Quick Share, it will allow you to send content to a nearby device, if it supports the same protocol. Of course, privacy options will allow you to choose who sees you, whether it’s nobody, contacts only, or everyone.

Where Quick Share will differ from AirDrop is that it will also involve the cloud. Files can be up to 1GB with a total of 2GB sent per day, and can be accessed by other devices with access to the cloud.

As per the limitations, hardware is not going to be a variable, but rather software. Devices with One UI 2.1 will all likely get this feature.

More coverage on the topic can be found at the source link below.

Source: XDA Developers

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip UI BETTER than the RAZR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new features that will come with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Huawei’s P40 in the wild and more

A new Navy Blue color option may arrive with the iPhone 12

A new color variant could arrive with the next iPhone 12 lineup to take the place of the latest Midnight Green

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will lock in 90-degrees for good reasons

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would also include a feature that would lock the device in a 90-degree position and shift content in certain apps