Those rocking Apple devices very well know the convenience of AirDrop, and sharing content between two smartphones (or other gadgets) over the air using Wi-Fi.

It appears that Samsung wants its smartphone owners to have a similar experience, with Samsung Quick Share. XDA Developers reports that, together with the Galaxy S20, Samsung will launch a feature to quickly send files between two Galaxy phones.

Called Quick Share, it will allow you to send content to a nearby device, if it supports the same protocol. Of course, privacy options will allow you to choose who sees you, whether it’s nobody, contacts only, or everyone.

Where Quick Share will differ from AirDrop is that it will also involve the cloud. Files can be up to 1GB with a total of 2GB sent per day, and can be accessed by other devices with access to the cloud.

As per the limitations, hardware is not going to be a variable, but rather software. Devices with One UI 2.1 will all likely get this feature.

Source: XDA Developers